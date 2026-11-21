Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton and ​Charles Leclerc voiced frustration after neither ​driver reached the final top-10 ‌phase of ​qualifying for Saturday night's Las Vegas Formula One Grand Prix.

Leclerc was 11th fastest and seven-times world champion Hamilton 12th after ‌struggling for straight-line speed down the floodlit Strip on Friday, though both moved up one spot thanks to McLaren's Oscar Piastri taking a 10-place grid drop. Hamilton said floor damage from debris ‌early in the session had cost him.

"We lost a bunch of downforce with it, ‌a few tenths," the Briton said. "Then we lost this deployment and I lost like six tenths just on deployment. "When it rains, it pours. That's one of those days."

Leclerc was more critical of the team's execution ⁠after making ​a mistake on what ⁠he said was effectively his only meaningful lap. "For sure, Q3 was possible, but we didn't do a good ⁠job," said the Monegasque.

"I made a mistake, and at the same time the execution has been ​very poor. "I am very angry now, so I would rather not speak too much, ⁠but I think there were plenty of things we could have done much better."

Leclerc said the car's deficit ⁠on ​the long straights would make it difficult to claw back positions in the race. "Just a very poor qualifying. We are losing a second down the straights, so there's ⁠literally nowhere we'll be able to overtake," he added.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen took pole position ⁠and will share the ⁠front row with Mercedes' George Russell. Newly crowned Formula 1 champion Kimi Antonelli lapped fastest but dropped to sixth due to a ‌grid penalty.