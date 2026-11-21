Former Italian police chief Gianni ​De Gennaro, under investigation for alleged efforts to obstruct a new ‌probe ​into the 1992 killing of a top anti-mafia magistrate, has taken his own life, an official familiar with the matter said on Saturday. De Gennaro, 78, served as national police chief from 2000 to 2007. One of Italy's most influential security officials, he played a key role in the fight ‌against organised crime, particularly the campaign against Sicily's Cosa Nostra mafia in the 1980s and 1990s.

Less than a week ago, prosecutors in Caltanissetta, Sicily, sought to put him under house arrest as part of an investigation of alleged attempts to obstruct inquiries into a 1992 car bombing in Palermo that killed anti-mafia magistrate Paolo Borsellino and five police escorts. A judge rejected the request, but prosecutors appealed and a decision was expected ‌in the coming weeks.

News of the investigation had stunned many in Italy, including De Gennaro himself, according to people close to him. He had denied wrongdoing. "He was deeply shaken," his lawyer Francesco ‌Bertorotta, who had spoken to him during the week, told La Repubblica newspaper.

"He sounded distraught to me, having to defend himself against accusations he considered unjust and defamatory." MYSTERY OF BORSELLINO INVESTIGATION

De Gennaro was found dead at his country home in Tuscany after relatives raised the alarm when they were unable to reach him, according to Italian media reports. Prosecutors in Grosseto, the Tuscan province where De Gennaro's country house is located, opened an investigation for suspected incitement to suicide, the Ansa news ⁠agency reported.

Ansa later ​reported that investigators found notes addressed to family members ⁠believed to be farewell messages, along with other documents. The handling of the investigation into Borsellino's assassination remains one of the most contentious chapters in recent Italian history. Less than two months before the killing, a mafia bomb had killed anti-mafia judge ⁠Giovanni Falcone, a close associate of De Gennaro.

Police identified suspects who were later found innocent. Subsequent investigations examined allegations that false confessions had been obtained during the inquiry. The reasons for those developments remain disputed, and efforts are still continuing ​to establish the full circumstances and identify those responsible for misleading the inquiry.

The Borsellino family have repeatedly called for clarity, and reacted with dismay to news of De Gennaro's death. "Another ⁠piece of the truth may have gone (with him)," said Manfredi Borsellino, the magistrate's son.

De Gennaro's death prompted reactions from across the political establishment. Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni expressed condolences, while some allies argued that media scrutiny had been disproportionate, given the lack of ⁠evidence ​against him. "In a free, democratic and civilised country, justice is administered in courtrooms, not outside them," Deputy Prime Minister Antonio Tajani said.

DE GENNARO ROSE FROM MAFIA BATTLES TO NATIONAL PROMINENCE De Gennaro's career spanned the battle against the Sicilian mafia and the highest ranks of Italy's police and intelligence services.

Nicknamed "The Shark", he worked closely with Falcone on landmark anti-mafia investigations and helped to oversee the extradition from Brazil ⁠of mafia informant Tommaso Buscetta. De Gennaro later headed the Anti-Mafia Investigative Directorate, served as national police chief for seven years and subsequently led Italy's intelligence coordination department.

His career was not without ⁠controversy. As police chief, he oversaw security operations during the ⁠2001 Group of Eight summit in Genoa, which was marred by violent clashes between police and anti-globalisation protesters. The summit remains one of the most contentious episodes in modern Italian policing. De Gennaro consistently denied wrongdoing and was ultimately acquitted in a related case.

In 2013, he became chairman of the ‌state-controlled aerospace and defence group Finmeccanica, later ‌renamed Leonardo, a position he held until 2020.