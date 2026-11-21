Israeli forces hit a truck in Gaza ‌on ​Saturday which witnesses said was carrying food and papers bearing the logo of the World Central Kitchen charity, but the organisation said the vehicle was not affiliated ‌with it.

The Gaza Health Ministry said three people were killed in the incident in Gaza City. The Israeli military said its forces had been targeting Islamic Jihad militants in the area at the time and that the vehicle had been transporting food ‌to members of the organisation.

Reuters was unable to independently verify the Israeli military's statement. Islamic Jihad did not immediately ‌comment on the strike. World Central Kitchen said in a statement that the truck was unaffiliated with the charity, which distributes food in Gaza. It said a driver of the vehicle had previously worked for the charity and that the two others in the car were not WCK ⁠workers.

After the ​strike, witnesses said they ⁠had discovered papers with the WCK logo on meals of cooked rice in the vehicle, Reuters video footage showed. Israel briefly launched a ground operation ⁠in Gaza earlier this week and killed six people in a strike on a hospital that it said was targeting a commander ​of the Palestinian militant group Hamas.

An October 2025 US-backed ceasefire halted major fighting in the shattered territory but ⁠has not stopped Israeli attacks on Gaza or secured Hamas' disarmament. At least 1,600 Palestinians and five Israeli soldiers have been killed since then, according ⁠to ​respective Palestinian and Israeli tallies.

Israeli troops now control around two-thirds of Gaza, up from more than half at the time of the ceasefire, with Hamas controlling a sliver of territory along Gaza's coast. Israel's more than two-year-long assault ⁠on Gaza has killed tens of thousands, caused a hunger crisis, internally displaced Gaza's entire population and led to assessments ⁠of genocide from scholars and a ⁠United Nations inquiry.

Israel says its actions are self-defence after Hamas-led militants killed 1,200 people and took more than 250 hostages in an October 2023 attack on Israel.