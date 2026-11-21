President Donald Trump said on Saturday he would consider supporting Barry Bonds, Major League Baseball's all-time home run leader, for induction into the National Baseball Hall of Fame despite lingering allegations about performance-enhancing drugs.

"I'm going to ‌look at Barry Bonds. I'll take a look," Trump told Fox News host Kayleigh McEnany, who raised the issue during an interview. Trump praised Bonds' record-setting career but also said there seems to be more evidence against Bonds than against pitcher Roger Clemens, whose Hall of Fame candidacy Trump has publicly supported.

"Now with Barry, I think a little bit ‌different because there was very strong testimony and everything else... He was a great player, but then he became a beyond-a-great player," Trump said. Bonds and Clemens have ‌long faced accusations of using performance-enhancing drugs. Both men were named in the 2007 Mitchell Report on steroid use by baseball players.

Clemens, who won a record seven Cy Young Awards as the top pitcher in his league, has denied the accusations. Bonds, the only player to win seven Most Valuable Player awards, has denied knowingly using steroids. But Bonds "just looks like he took drugs," Trump said on Saturday.

BONDS' RECORD-BREAKING ⁠CAREER Bonds, the son ​of three-time baseball All-Star Bobby Bonds, played ⁠22 seasons with the Pittsburgh Pirates and the San Francisco Giants. He finished with 762 home runs, breaking Hank Aaron's career record of 755. Many sportswriters and fans commented that Barry Bonds bulked up ⁠noticeably and accelerated his home-run pace in the later part of his career, at an age when many athletes decline.

Clemens and Bonds remain outside the Hall of Fame after falling short ​of the votes needed from baseball writers and, most recently, a special committee in December 2025. Trump also renewed his support for Clemens, who won 354 career ⁠games across 24 seasons, mostly with the Boston Red Sox and the New York Yankees. "Roger Clemens should be in the Hall of Fame immediately," Trump said.

Trump's comments came two days after he announced a posthumous ⁠pardon ​for career hits leader Pete Rose, who was banned for gambling on games. Rose, who died in 2024, became eligible for Hall of Fame consideration after MLB lifted his ban in 2025. TRUMP'S LIMITED AUTHORITY OVER BASEBALL

Unlike Rose, neither Bonds nor Clemens has a federal criminal conviction for which Trump can issue a pardon. Bonds was found ⁠guilty of obstruction of justice related to an investigation of steroid distribution, but a federal appeals court later overturned the conviction. Clemens was acquitted in 2012 on ⁠charges that he lied to Congress about ⁠using performance-enhancing drugs.

Trump has no formal authority over the Hall of Fame or MLB, but his public pressure has carried weight before. MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred acknowledged that Trump's support for Rose played a role in his 2025 decision to remove the former ‌player from baseball's permanently ineligible ‌list, clearing the way for Hall of Fame consideration.