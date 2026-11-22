World chess governing body FIDE referred Magnus ​Carlsen to its Ethics and ​Disciplinary Commission (EDC) after the Norwegian ‌forfeited ​three games during a pilot event for the Total Chess World Championship Tour in Budapest, the federation said ‌on Saturday. In a statement, FIDE criticised Carlsen for missing three scheduled games against Vladislav Artemiev while their 17th-place playoff was still undecided.

Carlsen forfeited both rapid games on ‌the opening day of the match and a fast classic game on ‌day two before prevailing in an armageddon tie-break. “Given GM Carlsen’s stature and his significant role in promoting chess, such actions are particularly concerning, as they may damage the reputation of competitions ⁠and demonstrate ​a lack of ⁠respect for opponents, spectators, and tournament partners,” FIDE said.

“FIDE considers such conduct unacceptable and inconsistent with ⁠the standards of professional behaviour expected of participants in official competitions,” the federation added. Carlsen's ​rating and world number one ranking were under pressure during the tournament, ⁠with losses threatening to push him below the 2800 mark for the first time in 17 ⁠years ​and potentially end his more than 15-year reign at the top of the rankings.

FIDE noted that other players also forfeited games in already-decided matches, ⁠but drew a distinction with Carlsen's absences against Artemiev while the result remained in ⁠doubt. The Budapest event, ⁠won by Alireza Firouzja ahead of Anish Giri and Fabiano Caruana, served as a test tournament for the inaugural Total ‌Chess World ‌Tour season in 2027.