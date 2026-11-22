Saudi-led coalition says it intercepted Houthi ballistic missile targeting western region
The Saudi-led coalition said on Saturday it had intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile launched by Yemen's Houthis towards Saudi Arabia's western region, amid escalating hostilities between the kingdom and the Iran-aligned group.
Saudi Arabia's western coast hosts key energy infrastructure, including Yanbu South Terminal, a major crude-export facility linked to the East-West Pipeline, and the Jazan refinery in the country's far southwest.