​The ​Saudi-led coalition ‌said on ​Saturday it had intercepted ‌and destroyed a ballistic missile launched by Yemen's ‌Houthis towards Saudi Arabia's ‌western region, amid escalating hostilities between the kingdom ⁠and ​the ⁠Iran-aligned group.

Saudi Arabia's western coast ⁠hosts key energy infrastructure, including ​Yanbu South Terminal, a ⁠major crude-export facility linked ⁠to ​the East-West Pipeline, and the Jazan ⁠refinery in the country's ⁠far ⁠southwest.