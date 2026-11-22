France ​booked another ​showdown against ‌world champions ​South Africa in the first Nations Championship ‌final after securing a 45-17 bonus-point victory over Argentina at the Stade de ‌France on Saturday. Mickael Guillard, Peato ‌Mauvaka, Kalvin Gourgues (two), Emilien Gailleton, Tyler Duguid and Louis Bielle-Biarrey scored tries to help ⁠the ​Six ⁠Nations champions clinch the attacking bonus point.

Argentina, ⁠who have not won in France since ​2014, scored tries through Justo Piccardo ⁠and Pablo Matera, with Tomas Albornoz kicking ⁠seven ​points. Les Bleus topped the Northern Hemisphere standings with 26 points, ⁠one point ahead of England, while Argentina ⁠sit ⁠fourthin the Southern Hemisphere table on 11 points.