UK, Netherlands PMs meet and commit to keep supporting Ukraine, Downing Street says
British Prime Minister Andy Burnham met Dutch Prime Minister Rob Jetten on Saturday and committed to giving Ukraine the support it needs to resist Russia's invasion and "secure a lasting, durable peace", a Downing Street spokesperson said in a statement.
"Both leaders agreed on the vital need to keep the pressure up on Russia to bring (Russian President Vladimir) Putin to the negotiations table," the statement said.