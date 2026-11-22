​British Prime ​Minister ‌Andy Burnham ​met Dutch Prime Minister ‌Rob Jetten on Saturday and committed to giving Ukraine ‌the support it ‌needs to resist Russia's invasion and "secure a lasting, durable ⁠peace", ​a ⁠Downing Street spokesperson said in ⁠a statement.

"Both leaders agreed ​on the vital need ⁠to keep the pressure up ⁠on ​Russia to bring (Russian President Vladimir) ⁠Putin to the negotiations table," ⁠the ⁠statement said.