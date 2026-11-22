President ​Donald ​Trump's administration is ‌considering Sara ​Brenner, a senior adviser ‌at the US Department of Health and Human Services, and ‌Jeff Vacirca, head of a ‌New York oncology group, for leadership positions at the Food ⁠and ​Drug ⁠Administration, Bloomberg News reported on Saturday. A ⁠White House official told Bloomberg ​News that staffing decisions will ⁠be announced by the administration ⁠and ​that any reporting until then is baseless speculation, ⁠the report said.

Reuters could not ⁠immediately ⁠verify the report.