US weighs Sara Brenner, Jeff Vacirca for FDA leadership positions, Bloomberg News reports
President Donald Trump's administration is considering Sara Brenner, a senior adviser at the US Department of Health and Human Services, and Jeff Vacirca, head of a New York oncology group, for leadership positions at the Food and Drug Administration, Bloomberg News reported on Saturday. A White House official told Bloomberg News that staffing decisions will be announced by the administration and that any reporting until then is baseless speculation, the report said.
Reuters could not immediately verify the report.