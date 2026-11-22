Following ​are ​the fixtures ‌for the ​inaugural Nations Championship playoffs ‌weekend at the conclusion of the sixth and final ‌matchday on Saturday: (All fixtures ‌at Twickenham, kickoff times GMT):

Friday November 27 1640 - 11th place - ⁠Italy ​v ⁠Fiji

2010 - Fifth place - Ireland v ⁠Australia Saturday 28 November

1310 - Ninth place - ​Wales v Japan 1640 - Third ⁠place - England v New Zealand

Sunday ⁠29 ​November 1310 - Seventh place - Scotland v Argentina

1640 - Nations ⁠Championship final - France v South ⁠Africa (Compiled ⁠by Nick Mulvenney in Sydney, editing ‌by ‌editing by Pritha ​Sarkar)