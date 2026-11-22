Rugby-Nations Championship finals fixtures
Following are the fixtures for the inaugural Nations Championship playoffs weekend at the conclusion of the sixth and final matchday on Saturday: (All fixtures at Twickenham, kickoff times GMT):
Friday November 27 1640 - 11th place - Italy v Fiji
2010 - Fifth place - Ireland v Australia Saturday 28 November
1310 - Ninth place - Wales v Japan 1640 - Third place - England v New Zealand
Sunday 29 November 1310 - Seventh place - Scotland v Argentina
1640 - Nations Championship final - France v South Africa (Compiled by Nick Mulvenney in Sydney, editing by editing by Pritha Sarkar)