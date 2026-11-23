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---------------------------------------------------------------- This diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ---------------------------------------------------------------- MONDAY, NOVEMBER ​23

NEW DELHI - Nepal Prime Minister Balendra Shah makes a state visit to India at the invitation of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Final day) SINGAPORE - Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang visits Singapore at the invitation of Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong and co-chairs bilateral cooperation mechanism meetings. (Final day)

KUALA LUMPUR - Lao Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Thongsavanh Phomvihane makes an official visit to Malaysia at the invitation of Malaysian Foreign Minister Mohamad Hasan, with talks expected to focus on bilateral relations and cooperation. (To Nov. 24) SANTIAGO/ BUENOS AIRES - Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen visits Chile and Argentina with a business delegation to strengthen trade ties and bilateral cooperation, with a focus ⁠on the mining sector. (to ​Nov. 25)

NEW DELHI - Nepal Prime Minister Balendra Shah holds delegation-level talks with ⁠Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with the two sides expected to discuss bilateral relations, inaugurate energy projects and exchange agreements. BERLIN - German Chancellor Friedrich Merz meets NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte and speaks to reporters in Berlin

BRUSSELS - EU General Affairs Council meeting - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 24 - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 25 BRUSSELS - EU-Western ⁠Balkans summit

ST. JOHN, Antigua and Barbuda - International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 26 BRUSSELS - Euro Summit

BRUSSELS – EU Special European Council meeting (to Nov. 27) MUMBAI, India - 18th Anniversary of a series of devastating attacks on the Indian city by militants. The attacks, which began on Nov. 26, 2008, and lasted ​nearly three days, left 174 people dead, including nine gunmen

- - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 28

- - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 29

SPAIN - Spanish Congress of Deputies Election SPAIN - ⁠Spanish Senate Election

SWITZERLAND – Referendum Election TEHRAN, Iran – 15th Anniversary of an attack on the British Embassy by dozens of Iranian Students and Protesters angry over Britain's Unilateral Sanctions

LONDON - OPEC+ and OPEC are set to hold ministerial meetings on Sunday to decide on output policy - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 30 BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council (Trade) meeting

- - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, DECEMBER 1

BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting (Development) BRUSSELS - NATO ⁠Secretary ​General Mark Rutte to hold a press conference ahead of foreign ministers meeting

GLOBAL - World AIDS Day - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 2 BRUSSELS - NATO foreign ministers meet in the Alliance headquarters in Brussels

- - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, DECEMBER 4

- - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, DECEMBER 5

GAMBIA, THE - Gambian Presidency Election - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, DECEMBER 7 BERLIN - Germany's Finance Minister Lars Klingbeil will host finance ministers from Estonia, France, Luxembourg, and Portugal to discuss mobilising private capital for investment in Europe - 1330 GMT

DHAKA - Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim visits Bangladesh and holds bilateral talks with Bangladeshi Prime Minister Tarique Rahman (To Dec 8) - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, DECEMBER ⁠8 BRUSSELS – Eurogroup meeting

COPENHAGEN - Donald Trump's NATO ambassador Matthew G. Whitaker, Greenland's Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen and ⁠other officials will participate in the Copenhagen Security Summit - 0745 GMT - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 11 BRUSSELS – ⁠EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council meeting

BRUSSELS – EU Environment Council meeting OTTAWA - Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Canada (To Dec 12)

- - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, DECEMBER 13

HAITI - Haitian Senate Election HAITI – Haitian Chamber of Deputies Election

HAITI - Haitian Presidency Election - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, DECEMBER 14 BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting

MIAMI - Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev visits the United States to attend the G20 Summit at the invitation of US President Donald Trump (To Dec 15) - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 15 BRUSSELS – ‌EU General Affairs Council meeting

- - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, DECEMBER 17

BRUSSELS - ‌European Council meeting (To Dec. 18) - - - - - - - - -

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