US stock index futures rebounded sharply on Monday as investors returned to AI-linked shares after last week's drubbing pushed the S&P 500 and the ‌Dow into correction territory. The advance follows a tumultuous week for the AI trade, which was already strained by concerns over hefty spending commitments and the durability of demand. Pressure intensified after the abrupt departure of Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang and growing worries that AI-related spending could slow after the US midterm elections.

Sentiment was further soured when Anthropic quickly lost ‌momentum following its highly anticipated market debut on Thursday. Its shares rose 3.4% in premarket trading on Monday, after falling 8.5% on Friday. "What began in ‌October as a textbook rotation out of Tech from extended levels has morphed into a broader risk-off move amid a succession of negative catalysts," Deutsche Bank analysts said in a note, while adding, "A lot of bad news is already being priced."

But analysts were reluctant to call a recovery yet, despite investors buying into beaten-down valuations. "Investors appear willing to buy into the recent weakness, but it remains too ⁠early to ​determine whether this marks a sustainable recovery," said ⁠Daniela Hathorn, senior market analyst at Capital.com.

The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average both confirmed corrections on Friday, closing more than 10% below their record highs. The Nasdaq was down 18% from ⁠its peak, while the Nasdaq-100 was just shy of confirming bear-market territory, down 19.8% from its October 6 closing high.

At 7:01 a.m. ET, Dow E-minis were up 971 points, ​or 2.01%, and S&P 500 E-minis were up 192 points, or 2.77%. Nasdaq 100 E-minis were up 862.75 points, or 3.43%. Chip stocks led Monday's rebound. ⁠Nvidia rose 8%, rebounding from its longest weekly losing streak since 2008. Advanced Micro Devices and Broadcom gained 4.5% and 5.4%, respectively, while Micron Technology rose 5.3%.

Neocloud and data-center companies also climbed. CoreWeave rose 7.4%, ⁠IREN ​gained 8%, Nebius advanced 9.4%, Applied Digital added 8.3%, and Core Scientific rose 6.6%. Later in the day, investors will assess the S&P Global November Composite PMI for a read on business activity.

The key release this week, however, will be Wednesday's personal consumption expenditures report, which could offer fresh direction on the Federal Reserve's ⁠monetary policy outlook. Traders are pricing in about a 96% probability of a 25-basis-point rate hike at the Fed's December meeting, according to CME Group's FedWatch tool.

Recent hawkish signals ⁠from policymakers and minutes from the central ⁠bank's latest meeting have weighed on sentiment. New York Fed President John Williams is scheduled to speak later on Monday. Elsewhere, Zscaler jumped 16% after CrowdStrike said on Monday it would buy the cybersecurity provider in an all-stock deal that values Zscaler ‌at about $43.9 billion.

CrowdStrike shares ‌fell 8.2%.