Wall Street's main indexes were set to open higher on Monday as investors returned to AI-linked stocks after a punishing selloff last week pushed the ‌S&P 500 and the Dow into correction territory. The advance follows a tumultuous week for the AI trade, which was already strained by concerns over hefty spending commitments and the durability of demand. Pressure intensified after the abrupt departure of Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang and growing worries that AI-related spending could slow after the US midterm elections.

Sentiment soured further ‌after Anthropic quickly lost momentum following its highly anticipated market debut on Thursday. Its shares were off 0.7% in premarket trading on Monday, after falling 8.5% ‌on Friday. "What began in October as a textbook rotation out of Tech from extended levels has morphed into a broader risk-off move amid a succession of negative catalysts," Deutsche Bank analysts said in a note, adding, "A lot of bad news is already being priced."

Despite investors buying into beaten-down valuations, analysts were reluctant to call a recovery yet. "Investors appear willing to buy into the recent weakness, but it ⁠remains too ​early to determine whether this marks a sustainable ⁠recovery," said Daniela Hathorn, senior market analyst at Capital.com.

The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average both confirmed corrections on Friday, closing more than 10% below their record highs. The Nasdaq was down ⁠18% from its peak, while the Nasdaq-100 was just shy of confirming bear-market territory, down 19.8% from its October 6 closing high.

At 8:30 a.m. ET, Dow E-minis were up ​855 points, or 1.78%, and S&P 500 E-minis were up 171.75 points, or 2.48%. Nasdaq-100 E-minis were up 835 points, or 3.32%. Chip stocks led premarket ⁠gains. Nvidia rose 8.7%, recovering from its longest weekly losing streak since 2008. Advanced Micro Devices and Broadcom gained about 5% each, while Micron Technology rose 5.7%.

Neocloud and data-center companies also climbed. CoreWeave rose 7.2%, ⁠IREN ​gained 8.1%, Nebius advanced 8.9%, Applied Digital added 13.3%, and Core Scientific rose 6.9%. Later in the day, investors will assess the S&P Global November Composite PMI for a read on business activity.

The key release this week, however, will be Wednesday's personal consumption expenditures report, which could offer fresh direction on the Federal Reserve's ⁠monetary policy outlook. Traders are pricing in about a 95% probability of a 25-basis-point rate hike at the Fed's December meeting, according to CME Group's FedWatch tool.

Recent hawkish signals ⁠from policymakers and minutes from the central ⁠bank's latest meeting have weighed on sentiment. New York Fed President John Williams is scheduled to speak later on Monday. Elsewhere, Zscaler jumped 20% after CrowdStrike said on Monday it would buy the cybersecurity provider in an all-stock deal that values Zscaler ‌at about $43.9 billion.

CrowdStrike shares ‌fell 7%.