Indian ace Gukesh Dommaraju believes that everything that has happened so far will count for little when he takes on Javokhir Sindarov in the 2026 FIDE World Chess Championship, with the Indian determined to approach the contest as a fresh challenge and win the title all over again. India's defending champion D Gukesh will face Uzbekistan's Javokhir Sindarov in the Championship, beginning November 24 in Geneva. The 14-game contest will be the youngest-ever World Championship match and the first to feature two players born in the 21st century. Sindarov enters the title clash after winning the 2026 Candidates Tournament and the 2025 FIDE World Cup, while Gukesh will look to defend his crown.

Ahead of the contest, Gukesh said the championship would be a fresh challenge, with past performances becoming irrelevant once the first game begins. “Whatever has happened till now, I think just gets erased when we sit at the table for Game 1. It’s a completely different match, completely different opponent and different place,” he said.

The 20-year-old acknowledged Sindarov’s strong run of form and is expecting a tough challenge from the Uzbek challenger. “Sindarov has just been in very consistent and very good form. It’s for sure going to be a real test,” he said.

Gukesh, however, said he was not approaching the match with the pressure of defending his crown. “I don’t think I’m here to defend anything. I am here to win it all over again. That’s the mindset I'm in,” he added.

The Indian also revealed that a message from friends and family ahead of the contest had stayed with him. “Somebody said to me, remember who you are. I think I will remember that in this match,” he said.

The championship will be played over 14 games, with the first player to reach seven points claiming the title. Gukesh became the youngest-ever World Champion in 2024 after defeating China’s Ding Liren in a closely contested match. He is now aiming to become the first Indian since Viswanathan Anand to successfully defend the classical World Championship crown. (ANI)