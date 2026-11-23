US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens sharply higher after Nvidia reinstates Jensen Huang as CEO
Wall Street's main indexes opened sharply higher on Monday, with investors returning to AI-linked stocks after Nvidia said it had reinstated Jensen Huang as chief executive, effective immediately.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1,092.6 points, or 2.27%, at the open to 49239.91. The S&P 500 rose 317.0 points, or 4.59%, at the open to 7227.41, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 1,652.0 points, or 7.30%, to 24269.746 at the opening bell.