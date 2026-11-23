​Wall Street's ​main ‌indexes opened sharply ​higher on Monday, ‌with investors returning to AI-linked stocks after Nvidia said it ‌had reinstated Jensen ‌Huang as chief executive, effective immediately.

The Dow Jones Industrial ⁠Average ​rose ⁠1,092.6 points, or 2.27%, at ⁠the open to 49239.91. ​The S&P 500 rose ⁠317.0 points, or 4.59%, at ⁠the ​open to 7227.41, while the Nasdaq Composite ⁠rose 1,652.0 points, or ⁠7.30%, ⁠to 24269.746 at the opening bell.