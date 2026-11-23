Wall Street's main indexes were poised to open sharply higher on ‌Monday, with investors returning to AI-linked stocks after Nvidia said it had reinstated Jensen Huang as chief executive, effective immediately. Nvidia shares surged more than 31.5% ‌in premarket trading following the extraordinary reversal. Huang's return came after mounting pressure ‌from US President Donald Trump and unverified reports concerning alleged extramarital affairs, including an allegation involving a suspected Chinese spy.

The advance follows a tumultuous week for the ⁠AI trade, which ​was already ⁠strained by concerns over hefty spending commitments and the durability of demand. Pressure intensified after the ⁠abrupt departure of Huang and growing worries that AI-related spending could slow after ​the US midterm elections. Sentiment soured further after Anthropic quickly lost momentum ⁠following its highly anticipated market debut on Thursday. Its shares gained 5% in premarket ⁠trading ​on Monday, after falling 8.5% on Friday.

Chip stocks led premarket gains. Advanced Micro Devices and Broadcom gained about 10.5% and 5%, respectively, while ⁠Micron Technology rose 17.3%. Neocloud and data-center companies also climbed. CoreWeave rose 29%, IREN ⁠gained 26%, ⁠Nebius advanced 31%, Applied Digital added 23%, and Core Scientific rose 18%.