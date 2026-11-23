President Donald Trump welcomed ‌the Nvidia ​Corp. board's reinstatement of Jensen Huang as CEO on Monday and said his return poses no ‌risk to US national security.

"The NVIDIA Board of Directors has made the correct and proper decision to return Jensen Huang to the position of CEO," Trump said in a ‌social media post. "The United States Government has no reason to believe that ‌Jensen’s return to NVIDIA poses any risk to National Security." Trump counts Huang as a strong ally in the business world and was pushing for his reinstatement despite revelations about his extramarital ⁠affair with ​Chinese national Alice ⁠Huang, a suspected spy. The two are not related.

In his social media post, the US ⁠president said Attorney General Todd Blanche has confirmed that the federal government has no evidence ​that Jensen Huang engaged in unlawful conduct. The US government is investigating ⁠whether Alice Huang was a Chinese asset, Trump has said.

The New York Times reported on Sunday ⁠that ​Alice Huang kept in contact with an official from China's top spy agency for more than a year during her affair with the Nvidia ⁠chief executive. "Separately, NVIDIA should continue its thorough internal investigation of the Company’s compliance with U.S. ⁠export controls in ⁠order to ensure that it is fulfilling its legal obligations and Patriotic Duty to protect U.S. National Security," Trump wrote on ‌Truth Social.