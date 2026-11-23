Wall Street's main indexes were poised to open sharply higher on Monday, with ‌investors returning to AI-linked stocks after Nvidia said it had reinstated Jensen Huang as chief executive, effective immediately. Nvidia shares surged more than 31.5% in premarket trading following the extraordinary ‌reversal. Huang's return came after mounting pressure from US President Donald Trump and unverified ‌reports concerning alleged extramarital affairs, including an allegation involving a suspected Chinese spy.

The advance follows a tumultuous week for the AI trade, which was already strained by concerns over hefty spending commitments and ⁠the ​durability of demand. ⁠Pressure intensified after the abrupt departure of Huang and growing worries that AI-related spending could slow after ⁠the US midterm elections. Sentiment soured further after Anthropic quickly lost momentum following its highly anticipated ​market debut on Thursday. Its shares gained 5% in premarket trading on Monday, after ⁠falling 8.5% on Friday.

Chip stocks led premarket gains. Advanced Micro Devices and Broadcom gained about 10.5% ⁠and ​5%, respectively, while Micron Technology rose 17.3%. Neocloud and data-center companies also climbed. CoreWeave rose 29%, IREN gained 26%, Nebius advanced 31%, Applied Digital added 23%, and ⁠Core Scientific rose 18%.

At 9:23 a.m. ET, Dow E-minis were up 1,300 points, or 2.7%, S&P ⁠500 E-minis ⁠were up 329.25 points, or 4.75%, and Nasdaq 100 E-minis were up 1,752 points, or 6.97%.