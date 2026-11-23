US STOCKS-Wall St set to soar at open after Nvidia reinstates Jensen Huang as CEO
Wall Street's main indexes were poised to open sharply higher on Monday, with investors returning to AI-linked stocks after Nvidia said it had reinstated Jensen Huang as chief executive, effective immediately. Nvidia shares surged more than 31.5% in premarket trading following the extraordinary reversal. Huang's return came after mounting pressure from US President Donald Trump and unverified reports concerning alleged extramarital affairs, including an allegation involving a suspected Chinese spy.
The advance follows a tumultuous week for the AI trade, which was already strained by concerns over hefty spending commitments and the durability of demand. Pressure intensified after the abrupt departure of Huang and growing worries that AI-related spending could slow after the US midterm elections. Sentiment soured further after Anthropic quickly lost momentum following its highly anticipated market debut on Thursday. Its shares gained 5% in premarket trading on Monday, after falling 8.5% on Friday.
Chip stocks led premarket gains. Advanced Micro Devices and Broadcom gained about 10.5% and 5%, respectively, while Micron Technology rose 17.3%. Neocloud and data-center companies also climbed. CoreWeave rose 29%, IREN gained 26%, Nebius advanced 31%, Applied Digital added 23%, and Core Scientific rose 18%.
At 9:23 a.m. ET, Dow E-minis were up 1,300 points, or 2.7%, S&P 500 E-minis were up 329.25 points, or 4.75%, and Nasdaq 100 E-minis were up 1,752 points, or 6.97%.