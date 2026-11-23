Nvidia on Monday said on Monday it was reinstating Jensen Huang as CEO, effective immediately, an extraordinary reversal that followed calls from US President Donald Trump for his return after ‌Huang resigned over revelations of extramarital affairs, including one with an alleged Chinese spy.

The reversal, which sent shares soaring 33%, came after the board said it saw no national security risk in the return of Huang, who had also allegedly carried on affairs with at least two Nvidia employees. Multiple investigations of the ‌company are underway, including by the US SEC and the Department of Justice, related to everything from potential accounting issues to alleged chip smuggling.

Trump, ‌who last week urged Nvidia to bring Huang back after its board ruled out his return, praised the reversal on Monday as the "correct and proper decision." In a post on Truth Social, Trump said the US government had no reason to believe Huang's return posed a national security risk and had no evidence he had engaged in unlawful conduct.

He ⁠nevertheless urged ​Nvidia to continue investigating the company's ⁠compliance with US export controls to ensure it was meeting its obligations to protect national security. Nvidia Chairman Harvey Jones had said last week that the company would not rehire ⁠Huang despite a growing campaign for his return.

Huang resigned on November 12 following revelations of extramarital affairs, including one with a businesswoman whom US authorities suspect of spying ​for China, an allegation Beijing denies. Huang built Nvidia from a video-game chip designer into the dominant supplier of artificial-intelligence processors, playing a central ⁠role in its chip roadmap, major customer relationships and ties with Washington.

Nvidia said its board voted unanimously on Monday to reinstate Huang after concluding that it was satisfied with his candor ⁠and ​leadership ability. The board said that, after receiving input from senior US government officials, it saw no national security risk from his return. The board has also formed a committee to investigate whether foreign intelligence efforts targeted Huang and is also starting a search to name a new ⁠chief compliance officer. The company said Colette Kress would continue as chief financial officer.

Huang's departure reverberated from Silicon Valley to Taipei and Washington. A ⁠petition calling for his reinstatement ⁠drew more than 180,000 signatures, including one from Elon Musk, underscoring the unusually strong support for an executive who stepped down amid controversy. The reversal highlights Huang's deep influence over Nvidia and raises broader questions about how dependent ‌one of the world's most ‌valuable companies remains on its co-founder.