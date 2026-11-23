Germany's Merz accuses Russia of 'dangerous provocations'
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on Monday called on Russia to stop what he called "dangerous provocations" after Russian missiles crossed into fellow NATO member Poland. Speaking alongside NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte in Berlin, Merz also described as "shocking" reports that Russia was preparing to launch a nuclear capable satellite into space.
No NATO member "has any interest in an escalation in the Baltic Sea region," he added. (Writing by Matthias Williams Editing by Linda Pasquini)