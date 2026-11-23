​German Chancellor ‌Friedrich Merz on ​Monday called on ‌Russia to stop what he called "dangerous provocations" after ‌Russian missiles crossed into ‌fellow NATO member Poland. Speaking alongside NATO Secretary General ⁠Mark ​Rutte ⁠in Berlin, Merz also described ⁠as "shocking" reports that Russia was ​preparing to launch a ⁠nuclear capable satellite ⁠into ​space.

No NATO member "has any interest ⁠in an escalation in ⁠the Baltic ⁠Sea region," he added. (Writing by Matthias ‌Williams Editing ‌by Linda ​Pasquini)