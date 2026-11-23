Tata Sons has postponed its board meeting, originally scheduled for November 26, to November 30 after Tata Trusts Chairman Noel Tata raised objections over the company's directors not receiving the required seven days' notice, sources close to Tara Trusts told ANI. Noel Tata raised concerns over the late circulation of the meeting agenda, with the relevant papers reportedly uploaded on November 22, leaving directors with less than the customary seven-day period to review them ahead of the scheduled meeting.

Following the objection, the company decided to reschedule the board meeting to November 30, allowing additional time for directors to examine the agenda and related documents. The development comes amid an ongoing debate over the proposed listing of Tata Sons, with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) recently reiterating that the holding company must comply with regulations applicable to non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) classified in the Upper Layer, including the mandatory listing requirement.

In a letter dated November 16 to Tata Sons' Chief Financial Officer, the RBI advised the company to comply with all applicable regulations governing Upper Layer NBFCs, specifically highlighting the requirement to list on stock exchanges. The communication, signed by RBI Deputy General Manager Harminder Singh Bains, was issued in response to a letter sent by Tata Sons on October 6 seeking regulatory guidance.

"While specific guidance has not been sought on any particular regulation/guideline/direction, from the discussion in the Board regarding listing, it seems the guidance is perhaps with respect to the same," the RBI said. The regulator further stated, "You are advised to comply with all applicable regulations/guidelines/directions, issued by the RBI in respect of NBFCs in the Upper Layer (NBFC-UL), as stipulated in extant regulations/guidelines/directions hosted on the RBI's website, including the requirement of listing by your company."

Notably, the RBI first classified Tata Sons as an Upper Layer NBFC in September 2022 under its Scale Based Regulatory Framework. The company has continued to feature in subsequent lists, including the one issued for 2026-27. Under Paragraph 43 of the RBI's NBFC Governance Directions, 2025, an Upper Layer NBFC is required to list within three years of its identification and comply with enhanced governance and disclosure requirements.

The listing issue has also drawn attention within Tata Trusts, with Jimmy Naval Tata, younger brother of the late Ratan Tata and a trustee of the Sir Ratan Tata Trust, recently supporting the listing of Tata Sons to ensure greater transparency and statutory accountability. He had also urged the RBI to enforce the listing requirement and ensure that restructuring was not used to circumvent regulatory obligations. (ANI)