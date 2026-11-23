The White House has initiated an FBI background check on a potential replacement for a federal judicial candidate in Texas whose nomination was blocked by Republican Senator John ‌Cornyn during the US Senate's lame-duck session, a person familiar with the matter said.

The decision signals the White House is considering nominating Cornyn's preferred pick to be a federal judge in Dallas, Steve Fahey, in place of Justice Department official T. Elliot Gaiser as it races to appoint as many judges ‌as possible before Democrats take control of the Senate on January 3. In a rare show of resistance to President Donald Trump's judicial nominees, a ‌handful of Republican senators during the lame-duck session have withheld support for at least three judicial nominees he picked in their states. The White House has already been forced to replace one of the nominees.

Cornyn last week declined to support Gaiser's nomination, blocking him from appearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee in a move Trump called a "tremendous disservice" during a ⁠Saturday interview ​on Fox News. The FBI this weekend ⁠began a background investigation of Fahey, a former federal prosecutor now in private practice whom Cornyn has recommended Trump pick in place of Gaiser, the person said.

An FBI background check ⁠is a key step that precedes someone receiving a federal judicial nomination, though it does not guarantee that someone is ultimately nominated. The White House also has initiated ​an FBI background check for a second potential new judge, one backed by Republican Senator Thom Tillis of North Carolina to fill a ⁠vacancy in his state, the person said.

The White House had no immediate comment. Senators traditionally help choose nominees for vacancies on federal courts in their states. By Senate custom, they can effectively ⁠veto ​trial court nominees they oppose in their states by refusing to return a blue slip, a form used to signal support.

Trump nominated Gaiser to a seat on the US District Court for the Northern District of Texas after the election with the support of Ted Cruz, Texas' other ⁠Republican senator. Gaiser, a former Ohio solicitor general, previously clerked for conservative US Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito and currently heads the Justice Department's Office ⁠of Legal Counsel, a key unit that ⁠has frequently signed off on the legality of Trump administration actions.

But Cornyn, who lost a primary to a Trump-backed challenger, objected to the nomination, saying Gaiser was not even from Texas and that the White House "was ‌trying to jam him ‌down our throat without adequate vetting for a lifetime job."