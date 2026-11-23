The ‌United States ​has requested the extradition of alleged drug lord Fausto Isidro Meza Flores, known as “El Chapo Isidro,” ‌who was captured in Mexico, Security Minister Omar Garcia Harfuch said on Monday.

Mexican military forces detained Meza Flores, one of the FBI's 10 most wanted ‌fugitives, along with two other leaders of his organization in Sinaloa ‌state on Friday night. Mexican officials have not yet said whether the country will act on the US extradition request.

Sixteen suspected members of the criminal group were killed after ⁠gunmen ​attacked security forces ⁠in an attempt to free Meza Flores, Defense Minister Ricardo Trevilla said. The operation involved ⁠361 military personnel and 14 aircraft. For more than two decades, Meza Flores ​and his criminal organization trafficked large quantities of heroin, methamphetamine, cocaine and ⁠marijuana into the US, according to the US State Department.

The arrest is the latest ⁠in ​a string of captures and killings of high-profile suspected drug traffickers by Mexico, which has faced pressure from President Donald Trump to intensify ⁠a crackdown on drug cartels. Trump has threatened unilateral military action in Mexico ⁠if his ⁠administration believes enough is not being done to combat them.