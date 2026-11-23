Nvidia said on ​Monday it was reinstating Jensen Huang as CEO, effective immediately, an extraordinary reversal that ‌followed ​calls from US President Donald Trump for his return after Huang resigned over revelations of extramarital affairs, including one with a woman alleged to have spied for China.

The company's shares soared 33% after the board unanimously approved Huang's return and said it saw no national security risk, despite allegations that he had also had affairs with at least two Nvidia ‌employees. The company is facing multiple investigations, including by the US Securities and Exchange Commission and Justice Department, over issues ranging from potential accounting irregularities to alleged chip smuggling.

Trump, who last week urged Nvidia to bring Huang back after its board ruled out his return, praised the reversal as the "correct and proper decision." In a post on Truth Social, Trump said the US government had no reason to believe Huang's return posed a national security risk and had no evidence he had engaged in ‌unlawful conduct.

He nevertheless urged Nvidia to continue investigating its compliance with US export controls to ensure it was meeting its obligations to protect national security. "There were definitely a lot of people who wanted him back. The extent that ‌the administration intervened, the extent that shareholders intervened, it will be impossible to know," said Steve Sosnick, chief strategist at Interactive Brokers.

"But it tells us to some extent that Jensen Huang was too big to be fired." BOARD MAKES SURPRISING REVERSAL

Nvidia said its board voted unanimously on Monday to reinstate Huang after concluding that it was satisfied with his candor and leadership ability. The board said that, after receiving input from senior US government officials, it saw no national security risk from his return. The reversal underscores Huang's deep influence over Nvidia and raises questions about how dependent one of the ⁠world's most valuable companies ​remains on its co-founder.

Just last week, Nvidia Chairman Harvey Jones ⁠had said that the company would not rehire Huang over disclosure of personal behavior inconsistent with the company's code of conduct, standards, and cultural norms,despite a growing campaign for his return, after the board appointed CFO Colette Kress as interim CEO. Huang resigned on November 12 following revelations of the extramarital ⁠affairs, dealing a massive blow to the AI trade, in which he has emerged as one of the most prominent faces.

His reinstatement sent ripples across the sector, with Nvidia set to add some $900 billion to its market value. It also lifted broader markets, with the ​chipmaker's surge boosting semiconductor and neocloud stocks exposed to the AI boom. NVIDIA, AI TRADE RELY HEAVILY ON HUANG

Huang built Nvidia from a video-game chip designer into the dominant supplier of artificial-intelligence processors, playing a central role ⁠in its chip roadmap, major customer relationships and ties with Washington. "I am honored to return to NVIDIA and lead one of the most consequential technology companies in the world at the beginning of a new industrial revolution," Huang said in a statement on Monday.

His departure reverberated from Silicon Valley to ⁠Taipei ​and Washington. A petition calling for his reinstatement drew more than 180,000 signatures, including one from Elon Musk, underscoring the unusually strong support for an executive who stepped down amid controversy. Huang, 63, ran the chip giant with a hands-on style, overseeing some 60 direct reports and delving into problems across the company. He also used Nvidia's growing cash pile to invest across the AI ecosystem, including in cloud providers CoreWeave and Nebius and suppliers Marvell and Corning.

SpaceX and Tesla top boss ⁠Elon Musk said in a post on X, "it is done," shortly after Huang's reinstatement was announced. COMPLIANCE FOCUS AT NVIDIA

The Nvidia board has formed a committee to investigate whether foreign intelligence efforts targeted Huang and is also starting a search ⁠to name a new chief compliance officer. The company said ⁠Colette Kress would continue as chief financial officer. The moves come as Nvidia faces heightened scrutiny in Washington over the flow of advanced AI chips to China. U.S. authorities have tightened licensing rules for some chip shipments and overseas data centers serving Chinese companies, while lawmakers are preparing to question Huang, who has pushed for greater access to the Chinese market.

Nvidia last ‌week also created a committee focused ‌on national security and export controls, while raising its annual sales-growth target and forecasting fourth-quarter revenue above Wall Street estimates.