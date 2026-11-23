​Lawmakers on ​Monday offered sharp criticism ‌of Nvidia's ​decision to reinstate Jensen Huang as ‌CEO and said Congress must pass legislation to crackdown on US chip exports ‌to China and get answers. Democratic ‌Senator Elizabeth Warren, who is set to chair the Banking Committee starting in ⁠January, ​called ⁠the decision "reckless" to reinstate Huang, adding the ⁠board still owes Congress answers about ​the company’s compliance with US export controls.

"Jensen ⁠Huang’s return only increases the urgency ⁠of ​passing bipartisan export control bills into law and making sure ⁠Nvidia does not lobby to kill that ⁠legislation ⁠and put our national security at risk," Warren said.