NATO ​chief Mark Rutte, ​asked about press reports ‌that ​Russia was preparing to launch a nuclear-armed satellite into ‌space, said on Monday that the alliance was constantly assessing its deterrence and defence situation. "I can assure ‌you, we will always make sure ‌that we defend every inch of NATO territory. And that includes making sure that we are safe ⁠when it ​comes ⁠to the space element," Rutte told reporters at a ⁠joint press conference with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz.

Rutte said ​NATO had a variety of response ⁠options, even if the general public does not always ⁠see ​them, adding: "We see situations in Poland and Estonia, etc... When it comes to ⁠the military domain, we will always make assessments of ⁠our deterrence ⁠and defence and make updates where necessary."