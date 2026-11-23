​The European ​Commission on Monday ‌proposed its ​22nd package of sanctions against Russia targeting ‌financial institutions and crypto platforms, its president Ursula von der Leyen said ‌in a video address. On top ‌of new sanctions on financial institutions, the Commission intends to create a ⁠task ​force ⁠to work on sanctions on crypto asset ⁠platforms.

The new sanctions would also target ​electricity companies and would prohibit European ⁠citizens from occupying posts in companies in ⁠Russia. The ​Commission is also proposing a way to implement ⁠a travel visa ban on Russian ex-combatants, ⁠which ⁠was agreed pending feasibility in the previous package.