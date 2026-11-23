South Africa bowled Bangladesh out for ​91 and took a firm grip on proceedings on ​the opening day of the second test ‌at ​Centurion on Monday.

The hosts were 88-1 at stumps, trailing by three runs with Marcus Ackerman on 46 not out and Zubayr Hamza on nine overnight. Bangladesh’s tally was the lowest ‌first-innings score in a test at Centurion after they were blown away by the home attack.

Rain delayed the start until after lunch and when South Africa won the toss they did not hesitate to put the visitors into bat. They reduced Bangladesh to 85-6 after ‌the first session and took their last four wickets straight after tea at a cost of only six more ‌runs.

The South African bowlers had the upper hand from early when Tanzid Hassan (3) was caught at first slip off Marco Jansen in the second over of the day, fishing at a delivery outside the off stump he could have left. Anrich Nortje, returning to the team after injury, then took two wickets ⁠in ​three balls, bowling Mahfijul Islam (23) and ⁠captain Najmul Hossain Shanto (4), both beaten for pace.

RISING DELIVERY Mominul Haque chopped on to depart for 18 runs as he got an inside edge to Wiaan ⁠Mulder’s delivery and Litton Das, who made a century in the first test, was dismissed for eight, hitting a rising delivery from Jansen ​to Hamza at gully.

Towhid Hridoy, Bangladesh’s best batsman in the first test in Johannesburg, inexplicably went after spinner Simon ⁠Harmer in the last over of the session, bludgeoning 12 runs before being caught at slip by Aiden Markram off the last ball of the session. After ⁠tea, ​Kagiso Rabada cut through the tail and finished with figures of 3-23 in nine overs. Jansen took 3-17.

South Africa’s reply started with fortune when Markram survived being given out lbw in the second over after reviewing the decision. Ackerman, on one, ⁠was rapped on the pads by Taskin Ahmed, but to the bowler’s dismay his captain did not ask for a review ⁠when the umpire waved away ⁠the appeal. Television pictures showed that Ackerman would have been out.

Markram, however, did run out of a luck and fell for 21, getting a bottom edge to a delivery from Ebadot ‌Hossain. South Africa won ‌the first test by nine wickets.