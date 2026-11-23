Union Minister for Food Processing Industries Chirag Paswan on Monday responded to Bihar Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav's remarks about his late father, Ram Vilas Paswan, saying that the RJD leader should learn from his own father, Lalu Yadav, and maintain decorum while making political remarks about someone who is no longer alive. Speaking to ANI in an exclusive interview, Chirag Paswan, responding to Tejashwi Yadav's comments about his father, said that the respect between their families had always been mutual and that Lalu Yadav had never brought up the favours he had extended to Ram Vilas Paswan.

"The way my younger brother (Tejashwi Yadav) yesterday reminded me of the favours his father had done for my father, I come from a family where we respect every sentiment. That respect was mutual. Lalu Yadav never mentioned this; I have always considered Tejashwi Yadav family. Tejashwi Yadav should learn from his own father that, however far political animosity may go, at least some decorum should be maintained, especially toward someone who is no longer in this world." Earlier, on Sunday, Tejashwi Yadav had responded to Chirag Paswan's remarks, saying that Lalu Yadav had worked for social justice and brought marginalised sections of society into the mainstream.

Yadav said, "I do not wish to say anything about Chirag Paswan. The public is the ultimate authority. It is not just the people of Bihar, but the people across the entire country who hold deep affection for Lalu Yadav. Through his pursuit of social justice, Lalu Yadav worked to bring those who were exploited by others in society—those standing at the very bottom of the social ladder—into the mainstream. He gave them a voice." "Chirag Paswan should acquaint himself with history. When his father lost an election, my father ensured he became a Rajya Sabha MP under the RJD quota and also helped save his home. Was that a mistake on Lalu Yadav’s part? I urge Chirag Paswan to refrain from making such remarks. He should avoid such talk; otherwise, the consequences could be far-reaching," Tejashwi Yadav had said.

Meanwhile, responding to the controversy surrounding the 'Nitish Setu' poster and the developments during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the bridge in Raghopur, Chirag Paswan highlighted the importance of the project for the local population. He said that people had gathered in large numbers to welcome the Prime Minister and thank him for the bridge, which had been a long-standing demand of the people of Raghopur.

"The beautiful scene we saw during the Prime Minister’s visit: he came there and addressed a huge crowd. People flocked there to hear the Prime Minister and thank him because the people of Raghopur had been demanding this for a long time. This is an area that my father also had the opportunity to represent... Because of the geographical conditions, a large part of the population there faces difficulties. This bridge was being built to ensure connectivity throughout all 12 months of the year," Paswan said. "For decades, my father also tried to get this bridge built, but it could not be done because of governments with conflicting interests.This is the strength of a double-engine government: the Central and State governments worked together to complete this project... On the other hand, we are once again seeing a picture of 'jungle raj' on that very bridge. RJD supporters created an atmosphere of anarchy there, which reminds us of the 1990s. Anarchy and hooliganism were at their peak in the 1990s. We saw those same scenes on that bridge again. The RJD has also shielded those responsible for this incident," Paswan told ANI.

The Union Minister further criticised the RJD over the controversy, saying that if Tejashwi Yadav wanted to take credit for the project, he could have visited the site in his capacity as Leader of the Opposition and put forward his views instead of disrupting the work. "If you (Tejashwi Yadav) want to take credit, go ahead, but you too should have gone there as Leader of the Opposition and made your point. But these people have set the work back in the name of their name. They do not even realise how much this means to the people of that area," he added. (ANI)