US stocks soared on Monday after Nvidia reinstated ‌Jensen ​Huang as chief executive following calls from US President Donald Trump for his return. The company's decision surprised investors and sparked a sharp reversal of last week's global market rout, which was triggered in part by the leadership crisis at the chipmaker.

Nvidia shares surged 32.5%, driving a broad rally across chip-related and technology stocks on ‌Wall Street. The Nasdaq 100 rose 6.8% by mid-morning in New York and the S&P 500 added about 5%, while Europe's region-wide STOXX 600 extended gains, rising by 1.9%, led by semiconductor and other technology stocks.

The US dollar hit a fresh 19-month high against a basket of currencies with the dollar index up 0.4% at 104.3, as traders bet on a more hawkish Federal Reserve. Huang's departure had fueled doubts over the AI investment boom. He resigned amid reports of ‌extramarital affairs, including one with a woman suspected of being a Chinese spy.

"There were definitely a lot of people who wanted him back," said Steve Sosnick, chief strategist at Interactive Brokers, in Connecticut. "The extent that the ‌administration intervened, the extent that shareholders intervened, it will be impossible to know." President Trump welcomed the reinstatement of Huang as CEO, saying his return poses no risk to US national security.

"This is quite the U-turn from Nvidia given the chairman’s comments just last week," said Ben Barringer, head of technology research at Quilter Cheviot in London, referring to comments that had at the time ruled out Huang's return. "Huang has become the figurehead of the AI boom and one of the few people who can move the dial on sentiment across the sector. His departure ⁠poured petrol ​on an already volatile AI trade, so his return should ⁠help take some of the heat out of the market," Barringer said.

AI SPENDING DOUBTS Investors have increasingly questioned whether the vast sums being poured into AI data centres will generate enough returns to justify the investments.

The leadership crisis at Nvidia, expectations of tighter Fed policy and fears ⁠that AI-related spending could slow after the US midterm elections amplified these concerns. Last week's 10% drop in the Nasdaq was its biggest decline since the March 2020 pandemic-driven selloff, while volatility pushed Wall Street's so-called fear gauge above 40 for the first time since ​April 2025.

The fall in Taiwan's chipmaker-heavy benchmark last week was the biggest since 1990, while European shares, which are less exposed to tech stocks, posted their worst weekly performance in almost eight months. On Monday, ⁠Taiwan stocks rose 2.4% before Nvidia's announcement, with government support helping to stabilize the market. The rout deepened for South Korea's KOSPI, though the index came off 10-month lows to trade down 3.3%.

The EWT is the iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF. It isn't listed in Taiwan. It trades in ⁠the ​US on NYSE Arca, in US dollars, and gives international investors exposure to Taiwanese stocks. The KOSPI was global equities' leading light in the first half of this year, as bets on chip demand more than doubled the index's value in six months.

Following the selloff, the index has halved from its peak, and South Korea's finance minister reiterated on Monday the government's plans to stabilize the market if necessary. The US-listed iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF, ⁠which gives international investors exposure to Taiwanese stocks, was up 21%.

Taiwan's financial regulator has ordered a tightening of short-selling rules for stocks, while in China, stock exchanges announced a batch of support measures such as easing requirements for ⁠margin financing. Safe-haven buying of US bonds, meanwhile, reversed after Friday's surge, ⁠with the yield on benchmark US 10-year Treasury notes adding around 3 basis points to 4.94%.

Gold also extended gains to trade up 4.2% at $3,678 an ounce. Bitcoin rallied more than 4%, before reducing gains to 2.8%. Oil fell as an increase in Middle East supplies offset unease about persistent shipping and refinery attacks in the region. Brent ‌was down 3.5% at $80.42 a barrel.