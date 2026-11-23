France reported ​an outbreak of highly ​pathogenic H5N1 ‌bird flu ​in the northern part of the country, the World Organisation ‌for Animal Health said on Monday, as Europe faces a seasonal rise in the deadly disease. The ‌spread of avian influenza, commonly called bird ‌flu, has raised concerns among governments and the poultry industry after it ravaged flocks around the world in recent ⁠years, ​disrupting supply, ⁠driving up food prices and raising the risk of ⁠human transmission.

The virus was detected on a poultry farm ​in the Pas-de-Calais region and killed 80 out ⁠of 4,300 birds, the Paris-based WOAH said, citing a ⁠report ​from the French authorities. The remaining birds were culled. The outbreak was detected on Thursday, ⁠the report showed, the day before France implemented a "high" ⁠alert level ⁠for bird flu, involving restrictions such as confining poultry flocks.