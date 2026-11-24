The dollar hit a more than 19-month high against the euro on Monday as Jensen Huang's reinstatement as Nvidia CEO lifted optimism in the AI trade and prompted traders to bet on a more hawkish ‌Federal Reserve. Huang’s return was an extraordinary reversal that followed calls from US President Donald Trump for his return after he resigned over revelations of extramarital affairs, including one with a suspected Chinese spy.

The news sent Nvidia’s shares up 33% and helped to boost the dollar, which has been supported by capital inflows into the tech sector ‌and higher growth estimates from the increased investment in and adoption of artificial intelligence. Recent volatility in US stocks has clouded the picture on how much more ‌tightening the economy can withstand.

“We've had a pretty material moderation in expectations for Fed tightening and given that this happened at the same time as the deterioration in the market mood, it's muddled things a bit in terms of having the US dollar trading well above levels that we'd expect just given fundamentals,” said Eric Theoret, a currency strategist at Scotiabank. But traders bet on ⁠more rate ​hikes as stock markets recovered sharply on Monday.

Fed ⁠funds futures traders are now pricing in 96% odds of a 25-basis-point hike at the Fed's December meeting, up from 89% on Friday, when stocks tumbled. They have, however, priced out any ⁠chance of a larger 50-basis-point increase. They also see a 63% chance of another hike in January, up from 51% on Friday but down from 71% a week ago, according ​to CME Group's FedWatch Tool. The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies including the yen and the euro, rose 0.5% to ⁠104.36, with the euro down 0.64% at $1.0897.

After the dollar's recent strong run, some analysts are questioning how much upside it has. "The US data flow has been particularly strong, at a time when data ⁠surprises ​have flipped negative for the eurozone, Canada, the Antipodes and the Scandies," said Deutsche Bank analyst Tim Baker.

However, "relative data surprises may be close to peaking, since they tend to mean-revert, which could mark a local peak for the dollar rally," he said. US data on Monday showed that business activity growth slowed further ⁠in November as high prices held back new orders and capacity constraints restrained output, but overall activity remains resilient, suggesting economic growth is continuing at an above-trend rate.

Meanwhile, ⁠euro zone growth momentum held up ⁠in November but was increasingly reliant on a surging Germany to make up for a weakening France, while fading business confidence cast a shadow over the bloc's outlook. Against the Japanese yen, the dollar strengthened 0.28% to 158.97. Sterling weakened 0.39% ‌to $1.3027.

In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin gained ‌0.12% to $60,944.