​For US stock investors, Monday's stunning return of Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang brought ‌a sigh ​of relief for the battered AI trade, one worth trillions of dollars in market value.

Huang's reinstatement atop the semiconductor giant halted a severe slide in technology shares that had sent the benchmark S&P 500 into a correction amid growing doubts about the AI trade that had been the primary engine for the four-year-old bull stock market. The reversal by Nvidia's board in ‌bringing back Huang came after his abrupt departure earlier this month rattled an already anxious market. Concerns flared not only about Nvidia but also about the health of the AI ecosystem which the chip company has been at the center of.

"You've basically had this perfect storm of uncertainty that has created a crisis of confidence," said King Lip, chief strategist at BakerAvenue Wealth Management in San Francisco. "This Nvidia fallout was one of those pieces of...uncertainty. So this removes a pretty significant one with Jensen coming back." Shares of Nvidia ‌soared on news of Huang's return to the company he co-founded, rising 32% in early afternoon trading, equivalent to more than $900 billion in market capitalization added back to the value of the semiconductor company, whose stock price has been hammered in ‌recent weeks.

Shares of companies across the AI industry rallied sharply, with the Nasdaq 100 that is concentrated in megacap tech companies jumping more than 6%. "The initial reaction here is a big collective sigh of relief," said Thomas Urano, co-chief investment officer at Sage Advisory in Austin, Texas. "Maybe Jensen...puts confidence back in the AI trade."

Many investors had worried about the extent to which Nvidia's massive value was tied up in Huang, who was credited for foreseeing the technology shift that led to Nvidia's advanced chips that are central to the AI boom and to Nvidia's soaring profits. Nvidia's chief financial officer Colette Kress had been running ⁠the company on ​an interim basis while the company searched for a permanent replacement.

"To ⁠try to replace Jensen was something that nobody could feel comfortable that they are going to find somebody to automatically fill his shoes," said Tom Plumb, portfolio manager of the Plumb Balanced Fund in Madison, Wisconsin. "But to have the visionary who was able to attract some of the most talented people in ⁠the industry... it’s certainly very, very positive for the company.” Huang has been "essentially the product manager of his company," said Kim Forrest, chief investment officer at Bokeh Capital Partners. "And that's really important, which is why a lot of investors are happy to see him back."

More broadly, Nvidia has ​been tied to an array of companies involved in the sprawling AI buildout. Many investors had voiced concerns about the future of that ecosystem without Huang himself, who is seen as one of the most pivotal AI figures. Some ⁠investors also said Huang's return could clear some regulatory clouds over the stock. Huang's resignation followed revelations of extramarital affairs, including one with an alleged spy for China.

President Donald Trump, who said he secured the deal to bring back Huang, said in a post on Truth Social the US government had no reason to ⁠believe ​Huang's return posed a national security risk and had no evidence he had engaged in unlawful conduct. Trump told CNBC that the stock market reaction to Huang’s resignation from Nvidia "probably" factored into his decision to push for the CEO’s reinstatement although his view of the long-term benefit of having Huang at the helm of the company was the bigger weight.

Some regulatory clouds could remain. California's attorney general's office said on Monday that Huang's reinstatement does not diminish the need for a probe into what Nvidia ⁠told investors about its China ties. And questions about the AI trade that had dogged the market before the Nvidia crisis erupted were likely to persist.

Those questions center around the sustainability of massive AI spending on data centers and other ⁠infrastructure, which has driven up profits for a broad swath of companies. Concerns ⁠have grown about financing of those investments and whether they will generate sufficient returns. Meanwhile, a sweeping Democratic victory in the midterm elections earlier this month is driving expectations of stronger political pushback against the development of data centers in the US.

"We very well may see more selling pressure after this relief rally runs its course," said James St. Aubin, chief investment officer ‌at Ocean Park Asset Management in ‌Santa Monica, California. "Jensen’s return doesn’t answer the big questions investors were grappling with.”