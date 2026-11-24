The dollar hovered near a 20-month high ‌on ​Tuesday, after Jensen Huang's reinstatement as Nvidia's CEO breathed new life into the AI rally and stoked expectations that the recovery would give the Federal Reserve greater scope to raise rates further.

Against the resurgent greenback, the euro languished near an over ‌18-month low at $1.0907 after sliding 0.6% overnight, while sterling similarly struggled to bounce from a one-year low and last bought $1.3037. The dollar firmed at 104.32 against a basket of currencies , having peaked at 104.53 in the previous session.

Nvidia on Monday reinstated Huang as CEO under pressure from US President Donald Trump, a stunning reversal following his resignation over revelations ‌of extramarital affairs, including one with an alleged spy for China. The move reignited the AI euphoria and sparked a blistering rally across equities, with Nvidia adding ‌roughly $950 billion to its market capitalisation overnight.

"It's really hard to say what Jensen Huang's comeback as the CEO of Nvidia means to the whole AI investment boom, but judging by the equity market movement, investors seem pretty excited about his reinstatement and markets are buying into the whole AI narrative again," said Carol Kong, a currency strategist at Commonwealth Bank of Australia. "For now, it seems to be a positive ⁠for the AI ​narrative that has been a crucial pillar ⁠of the US exceptionalism story that has supported the US dollar."

Traders have now fully priced in a 25-basis-point Fed hike next month and see a slim chance of an outsized 50bp move, up from zero ⁠a day earlier, according to the CME FedWatch tool. The equity market rout over the past week, led by a heavy selloff in technology and chip stocks, had prompted investors to pare ​back bets on further Fed hikes due to uncertainty over how much more tightening the economy could withstand.

"Our US economists have been flagging that ⁠tighter financial conditions and lower equity valuations could limit the Fed's appetite for further tightening, though (Monday's) move is reversing some of that pressure," said Citi markets analyst Preston Pagli. The yen eased slightly to 159.06 per dollar ⁠in ​the early Asian session, while the Aussie was pinned near an 11-month low at $0.6627.

The New Zealand dollar similarly struggled at $0.5450, not far from Monday's 17-year trough of $0.5434. The Aussie has come under immense pressure in recent sessions on the back of a repricing of domestic rate expectations, with markets now fully pricing in a rate cut ⁠next August and a total of 50bp worth of easing by the end of 2027.

Analysts at J.P. Morgan said in a note that short positions in the ⁠Australian dollar against the greenback have "accummulated substantially", ⁠with bearish positioning reaching "extreme levels in some cases" by their metrics. "Looking first at options, AUD puts have been outnumbering calls for several months now. Early in this process, it seemed reasonable to assume that this might simply be macro hedging, rather ‌than actual outright directional ‌positioning. But the flows have probably migrated to the latter of late," they said.