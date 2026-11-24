​Australia and ​Singapore ‌have signed an ​agreement to expand cooperation on ‌securing "essential supplies", including food, pharmaceuticals, medical products and agricultural inputs, the two ‌countries said on Tuesday. "We ‌are strengthening our economic resilience following the Middle East crisis," Singapore ⁠Prime ​Minister ⁠Lawrence Wong told a news conference.

"These are ⁠practical arrangements that will ​make a real difference when the ⁠next disruption comes, they reflect ⁠the trust ​we have built and our shared commitment to ⁠keeping trade open and supply chains ⁠resilient ⁠even in difficult times."