Australia, Singapore sign deal to secure 'essential' food, pharmaceutical supplies
Australia and Singapore have signed an agreement to expand cooperation on securing "essential supplies", including food, pharmaceuticals, medical products and agricultural inputs, the two countries said on Tuesday. "We are strengthening our economic resilience following the Middle East crisis," Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong told a news conference.
"These are practical arrangements that will make a real difference when the next disruption comes, they reflect the trust we have built and our shared commitment to keeping trade open and supply chains resilient even in difficult times."