In an unusual political speech at the Justice Department on Monday, US President Donald Trump criticized California Governor Gavin Newsom, a potential 2028 Democratic presidential candidate, over his decision to commute ‌the death sentences of 548 prisoners. "We come together to stand against the travesty and to wrap our arms around the families of victims who were so brutally betrayed by bad government and our political system," Trump said, calling Newsom a "terrible" governor.

Trump was joined by Attorney General Todd Blanche and FBI Director Kash Patel at the event, which featured families of murder victims. "Mr. President, I assure ‌you that this Department of Justice is seeking the death penalty whenever appropriate for crimes committed in this country," Blanche said while introducing Trump, adding that the Justice Department has ‌sought the death penalty 49 times since the start of the administration.

Newsom's office said in a post on X that every inmate whose sentence the governor commuted would die in prison. In a video released before Trump's remarks, Newsom called the president corrupt, saying he sold pardons and abused the Justice Department as his personal law firm. The DOJ visit comes as Trump's administration faces scrutiny over legal moves against political rivals and perceived adversaries, raising questions about the ⁠independence of ​the nation's top law enforcement agency.

Earlier this month, ⁠Newsom announced plans to commute all 548 death sentences in California to life imprisonment without the possibility of parole. Many of the commutations require approval from the California Supreme Court. Newsom has argued that capital punishment is morally wrong and ⁠inconsistent with California's values. He also has said it fails to make communities safer.

California has not carried out an execution since 2006, although voters rejected proposals to abolish the death penalty in 2012 and 2016. A narrow ​majority of Americans, 55%, support the death penalty, while 31% oppose it, an October Reuters/Ipsos poll found.

Newsom's move offers the president an opportunity to revive a familiar line ⁠of attack — Democrats are weak on crime — as the governor weighs a possible presidential bid. Newsom's move has drawn criticism from prosecutors and some victims' families, while supporters argue that capital punishment is costly, unevenly applied and carries an unacceptable risk of ⁠executing ​innocent people.

Trump last addressed the DOJ in March 2025, when he used a speech focused on crime and immigration to air grievances over his own criminal prosecutions and promised to expose what he called misconduct by officials who had investigated him. Since then, the department has pursued investigations targeting several of Trump's perceived enemies, although judges and grand juries have rejected some ⁠cases.

On Monday, Trump brought families of the victims on stage to criticize Newsom for showing mercy to their relatives' killers and praise the president for being tough on crime. Relatives — and ⁠Trump — said Newsom was playing politics with public safety. Trump ⁠announced actions aimed at expanding the use of the death penalty. He directed the Justice Department to seek capital punishment for murderers of children and rapists and human traffickers who kill their victims.

The president directed Blanche to expedite executions. He announced $150 million in grants for law ‌enforcement and said he would give ‌a 17-year-old relative of a victim $5,000.