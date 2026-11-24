South Korea's Acting Education Minister Choi Eun-ok presented ​on Tuesday tougher rules to curb exam ​cheating, including giving students zeroes ‌in every ​exam taken that day if they are caught possessing or using a smart device during a regular school test.

The new rules were ‌unveiled after a national uproar over technology-assisted cheating, with the top scorer in a national tax-accountant examination admitting to using a miniature camera, a smartphone and artificial intelligence to cheat.