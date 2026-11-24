​A ​Russian attack ‌injured eleven ​people in Ukraine's ‌Zaporizhzhia overnight, with one woman in serious condition, regional ‌governor Mykhailo Semikin ‌said on Telegram on Tuesday. He said that ⁠people ​might ⁠be trapped under rubble ⁠after Russia struck the city, ​damaging apartments, private buildings, transport ⁠infrastructure and cars.

Reuters ⁠could ​not independently confirm the report. ⁠Russia and Ukraine deny deliberately ⁠targeting ⁠civilians.