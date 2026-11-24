Russian attack wounds 11 people in Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia, governor says
A Russian attack injured eleven people in Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia overnight, with one woman in serious condition, regional governor Mykhailo Semikin said on Telegram on Tuesday. He said that people might be trapped under rubble after Russia struck the city, damaging apartments, private buildings, transport infrastructure and cars.
Reuters could not independently confirm the report. Russia and Ukraine deny deliberately targeting civilians.