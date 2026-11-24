Cameron Smith said clarity ‌over ​the future of LIV Golf was a weight off his shoulders and he was looking forward to playing as an individual and recapturing the form that earned him his mega deal with the rebel circuit. Australian Smith rose to number two ‌in the world when he won his only major at St Andrews in 2022 and was one of LIV's highest-profile recruits when he signed up later that year on a deal some reports put at close to $200 million.

LIV accepted defeat in their bid to find new financing to keep the team-based tour alive earlier this month ‌after their Saudi backers had pulled out. "The last few months has been really weird, to be honest," Smith told reporters on Tuesday ahead of this week's ‌Australian PGA Championship.

"There's been a lot of questions and not a lot of answers. I think the last couple of weeks has been a little bit better. "I got a little bit more clarity as to what I'm going to do next year with the DP (World Tour) helping out really and giving us a few starts. So, looks like that's the route."

The DP World Tour, which has offered ⁠Smith and ​fellow major winners Dustin Johnson and Bubba ⁠Watson a selected number of invites in 2027, kicks off its new season with the Australian PGA Championship and next week's Australian Open. Smith, who will play both tournaments, said his ultimate goal was ⁠to get back onto the US PGA Tour, where he won five tournaments, including the 2022 Players Championship, before his move to LIV.

"That's where I want to be now for sure," ​Smith added. "DP's given us a chance to kind of fulfil that. We'll see how that goes. There's plenty of good players out there and plenty ⁠of other guys that want to do the same thing, so it's going to be difficult.

"But for sure, that's where I want to play." Smith's form at the majors has been poor over the last ⁠couple ​of years with a tie for seventh at this year's PGA Championship the only time he has made the cut -- a slump some have put down to him playing on the rebel circuit.

Like compatriots Marc Leishman and Lucas Herbert, though, Smith said he had no regrets about joining up with LIV and was ⁠just looking forward to rediscovering his touch. "It's been a while since I've been able to perform in a major," Smith said.

"The last couple of years I've had ⁠a lot of stuff going on, like ⁠bringing a baby boy into the world and getting married. The team stuff took up a lot of time. My focus went from being on me as a golfer to trying to be everything else. "I am looking forward to getting back ‌and it being about ‌me and my golf again. It's nice to have that weight off the shoulders."

(Reporting ​by Nick Mulvenney, Editing by Peter Rutherford )