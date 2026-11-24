Australia threatened internet companies including ​Google and Meta with fines of up to 5% ​of their global revenue if they fail ‌to ​remove harmful content and addictive features.

After striking a deal with the left-leaning Greens in the Senate, the centre-left Labor government said it would also give individuals the right to ‌sue platforms for enabling wrongdoing under its proposed Digital Duty of Care law. The details, outlined on Tuesday, represent a sizable increase in the potential fine from the previously proposed A$109 million ($72.2 million) given that some platforms generate annual revenue of hundreds of billions ‌of dollars.

The agreement between the two parties means the bill is on track to pass through parliament and ‌become law. "This is seismic reform, this is urgent reform and this is reform we will deliver to Australians in parliament this week," Communications Minister Anika Wells told reporters.

The law would replace a grab-bag of enforceable codes of conduct drawn up by various online industries, from messaging apps to search ⁠engines to ​AI chatbots, with a single ⁠underlying law that forces them to proactively check for and stop harmful user experiences. Targeted harms include material involving child sexual abuse, non-consensual fake nude material, ⁠gender-based violence, self-harm promotion and terrorism.

"It's about Australia taking action on the side of parents and children, not foreign-owned tech companies," Prime Minister Anthony ​Albanese told parliament. "World-leading reform and we are getting it done. Just like we have led the world when ⁠it comes to the under-16s social media ban. This is the next step."

Though tech firms generally agreed with the government's aim of improving child protection ⁠and ​minimising harmful content, most opposed the bill on the grounds that it gave some discretion to government officials to decide what counted as harmful content. Even before the government raised the potential fine, industry groups had said the law might encourage ⁠platforms to become heavy-handed when deciding what content to take down as they sought to avoid punishment.

A representative of the ⁠Digital Industry Group, a non-profit that ⁠advocates for tech platforms and criticised the bill, declined to comment since it had not seen a new draft of the proposed law. Spokespeople for Google, Meta and Snapchat declined to comment.

($1 = ‌1.5106 Australian dollars)