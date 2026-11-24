Ousted Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina plans to return home from more than two years of exile in India on December 16, the anniversary of the end of her country's ‌1971 liberation war with Pakistan, her spokesperson told Reuters on Tuesday, though the government said she can only return through extradition. It is the first time Hasina, 79, has set a specific date for her return, potentially raising political and legal tensions in a country where her party is banned and where violence ‌has risen since she sought a new passport and other documents earlier this month.

In addition to seeking the paperwork, cancelled months after she fled to ‌Delhi following the uprising against her, Hasina has urged the Bangladeshi government to arrange her return on flag carrier Biman Bangladesh Airlines. "Since Sheikh Hasina was flown to India on a Bangladesh aircraft on August 5th, 2024, she now calls upon the government to arrange for her air transport from Delhi back to Dhaka," the spokesperson, Syed Mozammel Ali, said in a ⁠statement.

"Having exiled ​her contrary to the Constitution under ⁠such circumstances, it is now the responsibility of the government to make possible her return to Bangladesh on Victory Day on December 16th." The government, however, reiterated that she can only be extradited ⁠by India, having been sentenced to death by a Bangladeshi court last year in her absence for ordering a deadly crackdown on a student-led uprising. Hasina has denied ​the charges from exile.

"Hasina is a convicted criminal; a fugitive terrorist," Humaiun Kobir, Bangladesh's minister of state for foreign affairs, told Reuters. "She can only ⁠return home by extradition treaty; in handcuffs, and under strict surveillance."

India's foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment. In April, the ministry said it was examining Bangladesh's request ⁠to ​extradite her and that it wanted to "engage constructively with the new government and further strengthen bilateral ties". On the request to arrange a flight, Kobir said: "Bangladesh will not entertain any such delusional request".

Aminul Islam, chief prosecutor of Bangladesh's International Crimes Tribunal, which sentenced Hasina to death, said it was unreasonable for ⁠a convicted fugitive to expect the government to arrange her return. A Bangladeshi minister told Reuters on Sunday that Hasina would be arrested and jailed ⁠on return and that there had ⁠been no official discussions with India about sending an aircraft to bring her back.

The United Nations has said as many as 1,400 people were killed during the unrest that forced her out of power.