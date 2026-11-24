The Uttarakhand government will launch the 'Baini-Bhuli Yojana' next month, under which 5.23 lakh eligible rural women associated with Self-Help Groups (SHGs) will receive financial assistance of Rs 20,000 in two instalments, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said. Under the scheme, the first instalment of Rs 10,000 will be transferred directly into the bank accounts of eligible women in December, while the remaining amount will be released in the second instalment. The government has set a target of covering 5.23 lakh women under the scheme.

According to the state government, a total of Rs 523 crore will be transferred from the state treasury as part of the first instalment of the scheme. Dhami said the respect, safety and self-reliance of women remained among the government's priorities. He added the government was committed to ensuring that every daughter of Uttarakhand received equal opportunities for education and progress and that women became economically self-reliant.

Sharing details of the initiative, State Rural Development Minister Bharat Singh Chaudhary said the scheme would provide direct financial support to women associated with Self-Help Groups, the Rural Livelihood Mission and various self-employment activities. He said women were playing an important role in strengthening the rural economy through agriculture, animal husbandry, handicrafts and the production of local products. The government aims to supplement their efforts by providing financial assistance and better livelihood opportunities.

Chaudhary said the state government had taken several decisions aimed at women's welfare and empowerment. He referred to the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code and initiatives in the education, employment, entrepreneurship, health and sports sectors. The minister further said that the Rural Development Department was implementing various programmes to help women become 'Lakhpati Didis', while also promoting the branding and marketing of local products and encouraging women entrepreneurs.

He said the Baini-Bhuli Yojana would further strengthen these ongoing efforts to improve women's economic participation and self-reliance in rural areas. Responding to a question about extending the benefits of the scheme to women in urban areas, Chaudhary said the government would bring out a separate scheme for them soon. (ANI)