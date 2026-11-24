The seventh edition of the India-Malaysia joint military exercise HARIMAU SHAKTI 2026 is focusing on drone warfare and the use of emerging technologies in modern battlefield operations, with troops from both countries participating in specialised discussions and practical demonstrations in Ipoh, Malaysia. The exercise, being conducted from November 19 to 30, places special emphasis on the employment of Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) and Counter-Unmanned Aerial Systems (C-UAS), reflecting the growing significance of unmanned technologies in contemporary military operations.

As part of the exercise, personnel from the Indian Army and Malaysian Army participated in professional discussions and practical demonstrations on Manned-Unmanned Teaming (MUM-T), UAS, intelligence integration, geospatial applications and other emerging military technologies. The sessions focused on enhancing situational awareness, intelligence gathering, operational planning and decision-making capabilities. They also provided an opportunity for troops from both armies to exchange expertise, promote technological adaptation and develop a shared understanding of evolving battlefield challenges.

The seventh edition aims to strengthen interoperability, enhance professional military cooperation and foster mutual understanding between the two forces through joint training and knowledge sharing. The ongoing exercise builds on the defence cooperation developed through previous editions of HARIMAU SHAKTI. The sixth edition was held in December 2025 at the Mahajan Field Firing Range in Rajasthan, focusing on joint tactical drills and sub-conventional operations under a United Nations mandate.

During the previous edition, troops from both countries undertook training in counter-terrorism and counter-insurgency operations in semi-urban and urban terrain. The programme included joint patrolling, ambush tactics, counter-improvised explosive device familiarisation, helicopter insertion techniques and a Command Post Exercise aimed at strengthening tactical planning and battlefield management. The current edition expands the scope of cooperation by incorporating discussions and demonstrations on unmanned systems and their integration into military operations.

The joint exercise reflects the continued commitment of India and Malaysia to strengthening bilateral defence ties, improving operational coordination and enhancing the capabilities of their armed forces to respond to emerging security challenges. (ANI)