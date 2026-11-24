Former Indian Ambassador to Nepal Manjeev Singh Puri said on Monday that building personal rapport between top leaders and getting to know Nepal's new generation of leadership are the most critical takeaways from Prime Minister Balendra Shah’s state visit to India. Evaluating Shah’s November 22–23 visit to New Delhi, his first trip abroad since taking office in March 2026, Puri emphasised that while Shah is already deeply familiar with India, New Delhi must now build a closer understanding of the young leader.

"For me, the most important thing is the connection between the two leaders," Puri said. "Mr. Balen Shah knows India. He studied in India in Bengaluru. He has family living there. He knows us very well. How well do we know Balen Shah? That's another matter. We have to get to know him." Puri also highlighted India’s swift humanitarian response following recent climate-driven floods in Nepal, noting that New Delhi's reconstruction assistance mirrors its role after the 2015 earthquake and reinforces deep civilizational bonds.

"Nepal has just faced some of the most devastating floods, which we believe are largely driven by climate change. Something extraordinary happened there," Puri said. "India, which is civilizationally linked to Nepal and has always stood by the country, did what it could in terms of search and rescue, and reconstruction is particularly important. Just as we did after the earthquake, we've stepped up to the plate, and that will be appreciated in Nepal." Pointing to a generational shift in Kathmandu's leadership, Puri stressed that candid dialogue at the highest level is essential to navigating bilateral complexities.

"There is a new leadership in Nepal. There is a new understanding, and it's a leadership of people who have seen a globalised Nepal. They are part of a globalised Nepal," he said. "My understanding again is that between neighbours, you have tons of opportunities, but also a large number of challenges, and this is normal. Having conversations is what's particularly important, and if there is a meeting at the top with good chemistry, then the purpose of conversations is to find solutions—and I'm sure they can be found." Echoing the view that the visit marks a turning point in bilateral engagement, foreign policy analyst Chandra Dev Bhatta described the trip as historic for shifting the focus from political expediency to tangible, people-centric outcomes.

"I think it is a very important visit. If you go by the joint statement released by both the Govt, this visit definitely tries to reshare the relations. It is historic in the sense that in the past political leaders and political parties were trying to use relations for their own benefit," Bhatta said. "This time around the Prime Minister basically wanted to re-cultivate the relations between our two countries and take it to the people's level. If you go through the statements, the joint press release, a lot of things which they have signed will definitely make a great deal of difference in the lives of people and it also tries to redefine the relations because we have been struck with the same issues for a long period of time. During the last 30 years, we've been talking about the same thing, but this time around the government basically has decided to talk about the issues which can really make an impact and take the relations ahead in a more meaningful way," he said. Bhatta particularly welcomed New Delhi’s announcement of a Rs 15,000 crore development and reconstruction assistance package following the Bhotekoshi disaster in Nepal, contrasting India’s unconditional support with the hesitation of other international partners.

"I think the relief package that has been announced by the government of India for the reconstruction after the Bhotekoshi disaster in Nepal is quite significant because Nepal needed international support, and the support was not really coming from many other countries like the western countries; they had their own issues, they were basically trying to put their own conditions," Bhatta said. "There was nothing really coming from the part of China as well, and India being a first responder has shown a great deal of interest to provide relief and also help the reconstruction process ahead. So, if you look at that, amount is quite significant for the reconstruction activities," Bhatta noted. Beyond disaster relief, Bhatta noted that major connectivity and educational deliverables, including direct railway services between Ayodhya and Janakpur and plans to establish an Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) campus in Kathmandu, signal a shared commitment to resolving practical priorities.

"Apart from that, as you said, many Agreements were signed but the most important among them is the issues related to the relief. A lot of connectivity projects will move ahead now. Direct railway services between Ayodhya and Janakpur is quite appreciable," Bhatta added. "Likewise, the Government of India has also agreed to provide, agreed to start IIT campus in Kathmandu, which will be well taken by the young people of Nepal. They have been demanding for these types of institutions in Kathmandu. But the most important part of this visit is that both the Governments have agreed to move on to some of the practical issues. That's quite important, I would say," he added. India and Nepal on Monday announced 19 key outcomes spanning connectivity, infrastructure, energy, trade, education, healthcare and security during Nepal Prime Minister Balendra Shah's two-day state visit to India, with New Delhi unveiling a development cooperation package worth Rs 15,000 crore to support Nepal's reconstruction and long-term development.

The two countries also adopted a comprehensive 10-pillar Joint Vision document titled 'Viksit Bharat and Samunnat Nepal: Re-imagining the Partnership', charting a roadmap for strengthening bilateral cooperation.