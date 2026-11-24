Value of Uganda gold shipments more than doubles in year to June
The value of Uganda's gold shipments in the fiscal year ended June rose to $8.9 billion, more than doubling from the previous period, a finance ministry report showed.
The value of Uganda's gold shipments in the fiscal year ended June rose to $8.9 billion, more than doubling from the previous period, a finance ministry report showed.
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