Reporting violence can put a woman's home, income or family relationships at risk, especially when the person she names can retaliate or when she has nowhere safe to go. The UN Women data brief Access to Justice for Women Survivors of Violence, which covers 54 countries, found that 23 per cent of women who had experienced physical or sexual violence sought any form of help. Just 7 per cent reported the violence to police, a figure that shows how few survivors enter the formal justice system through that route.

The brief counts help from family members, people in the community and authorities, so seeking support can mean something as personal as telling a relative or as formal as approaching the police. The World Health Organization estimates that 840 million women and girls globally, nearly one in three, have experienced physical or sexual violence in their lifetime. The global estimate describes how widespread the violence is, and the data from the 54 countries help explain how difficult it can be to seek help after it happens.

Sima Bahous, executive director of UN Women, said justice systems fail women and girls when reports are never made, prosecutions fall through or court decisions go unenforced. She called on those systems to protect survivors, uphold their rights and hold perpetrators accountable. Her remarks addressed what happens at every stage, from a survivor weighing whether it is safe to come forward to the authorities carrying out a court's decision.

The risks women face when they seek help

A woman who reports abuse may face the loss of her home, her income or access to her children. Family members may withdraw their support, neighbours may shut her out, and the person she reports to may threaten her, with some survivors killed by their abusers after seeking help. Those risks can shape when a woman is able to speak and whom she feels safe telling, especially when the people she normally turns to may be unwilling or unable to protect her.

Survivors who come forward months or years later can face blame for waiting, even when the dangers of speaking earlier shaped that decision. In most countries that have tracked help-seeking over time, the share of survivors turning to someone for help is falling, according to the brief. A decline in help-seeking matters because a woman who cannot safely reach someone may have fewer ways to secure protection or make a report on her own terms.

The share of survivors seeking help varies across the regions covered in the UN Women data, reaching 16 per cent in Asia, 31 per cent in Africa and 40 per cent in Latin America and the Caribbean. Across European Union countries, 64 per cent of survivors confided in someone close to them and 14 per cent went to the police. Those EU figures show the difference between being able to tell someone in confidence and taking a step that brings the violence to the attention of law enforcement.

Where cases drop out of the justice system

Research cited in the brief found that between 63 and 97 per cent of reported cases examined did not result in a conviction. UN Women identifies sexual violence as one of the crimes least likely to result in a conviction, with cases lost at different points after an initial report. The range comes from the studies the brief cites and illustrates how much can happen between a survivor's decision to report and a court reaching a verdict.

Repeated questioning can require survivors to recount what happened several times, and intimidation can make the process harder to continue. UN Women warns that perpetrators in positions of power can escape accountability, creating conditions in which survivors have reason to doubt that reporting will lead to consequences. A court decision still has to be enforced for its protections or penalties to take effect, which is why Bahous includes enforcement in her assessment of where justice systems fall short.

Online abuse poses a related problem for women in public life, whose work often requires them to be visible and accessible through digital platforms. In separate research cited by UN Women, only 25 per cent of women in public life who had experienced online violence reported it to police. Abuse can push women out of online spaces where public debate and professional work take place, narrowing their ability to participate freely and taking their voices out of conversations that concern them.

What the 16 Days campaign is asking countries to change

Bahous pointed to gains won through years of advocacy, including wider recognition of violence against women and girls, more laws to protect survivors and more perpetrators being held to account. The challenge she identified is getting those protections to work when someone needs them, whether she is looking for safety after reporting abuse or waiting for a court decision to be enforced. For a survivor, a law's value depends on whether she can use it and whether the institutions responsible for it act.

The International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women falls on 25 November and opens the 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence, which runs through 10 December. This year's UNiTE theme calls for justice, protection for survivors and an end to impunity, and UN Women is asking partners to "orange the world" as part of the campaign. For 35 years, the campaign has brought together women's organisations, governments, UN agencies, media and survivors, with this year's call focused on what needs to change so that women can come forward safely and receive protection throughout the justice process.

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Nearly one in three women and girls face violence in their lifetime. Where is justice? Why seeking help after violence can cost women their homes, income and sense of safety What happens after women report violence and why do so many cases end before conviction?

UN Women data brief · WHO global estimates · UN Women research on online violence