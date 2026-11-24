China's export controls on tungsten have split the global market ​into two very different parts. While Western buyers have been scrambling to secure supplies of the critical metal, used ​in everything from drill bits to military drones, China is awash with surplus ‌material.

East-West ​pricing has become increasingly divergent, reflecting these polar-opposite dynamics. The price of ammonium paratungstate (APT), an intermediate product and reference price for the tungsten value chain, has collapsed in China over the past six months. Western prices, by contrast, are holding near the record highs reached earlier this year.

Although a Western tungsten supply response to Chinese dominance is building, high prices aren't going ‌away any time soon. The resulting consumer pain has focused minds on the need for price management tools. CME Group plans to launch a new tungsten futures contract early next year. Others are already taking more innovative approaches.

SUPPLY SQUEEZE China's controls haven't halted export flows but they've slowed them significantly. Exports of tungsten in all forms other than knives and halogen lamps fell by 25% year-on-year to 8,064 metric tons in January to August, according to China Tungsten Online.

The value of those exports, though, was up by ‌209% year-on-year, which says much about the state of the market outside China. When Beijing first announced export restrictions in February 2025, Argus Media assessed the price of APT in Rotterdam at $355 per ton.

It is now trading at $2,650 per ton, ‌down from a record $3,100 per ton in July as buyers baulk at paying such high prices. One buyer, however, is unlikely to be deterred.

The Pentagon is urgently chasing more supply after burning through its tungsten-reinforced bunker bombs and interceptor missiles during the Iran war. The US defence industry's challenge is compounded by an end-year deadline to stop purchasing tungsten and other critical minerals from China, which may be tricky given China accounts for 70% of global primary tungsten supply.

The US government also wants to build up strategic reserves of the metal, a mandate awarded to Elmet Group. Defence will be the fastest-growing ⁠end-use sector in ​2026, according to consultancy Project Blue.

Competition with civilian sectors for restricted ⁠supply is underpinning the elevated pricing structure along the full length of the tungsten value chain. TUNGSTEN HEDGE

Extreme volatility, super-high prices and China's chokehold on the physical arbitrage channel are forcing Western players to think about how to hedge exposure to what until last year was a relatively sedate physical spot ⁠market. CME's proposed new contract offers one solution.

Another has just been tried and tested in a different trading forum. Pillar, founded in 2023 by former Barclays and Coinbase employees and describing itself as a "new age" AI hedging platform, has executed a commercial tungsten hedge for an Ohio-based metals ​distributor on the Kalshi prediction platform.

Kalshi has listed a contract settling on December 17 tied to the Shanghai Metals Market assessment of APT in Rotterdam. Susquehanna Predictions, part of the Susquehanna International Group, helped structure and ⁠price the market as well as provide liquidity for the transaction.

Susquehanna and Kalshi have teamed up before to offer hedging solutions for smaller businesses but this is a big first for the tungsten market and sets an interesting precedent. "There's a long list behind it," said Nicolas Hull, director of business development ⁠at ​Kalshi.

NEW RISKS, NEW TOOLS China's export controls on a wide array of critical minerals have exposed the West to new risks in terms of both physically sourcing enough supply and pricing it.

Price benchmarks in many smaller metal markets tend to overly reflect the Chinese mainland market because of its historically dominant supply position. As Western markets diverge, it's clear the West needs its own pricing toolbox.

Tungsten is proving an interesting testing ground. Almonty Industries, which is in the process of ramping up its ⁠reactivated Sangdong mine in South Korea, has protected itself from potential Chinese price aggression by inserting a floor price in its tungsten supply contract with Global Tungsten & Powders, the US arm of Austria's Plansee Group.

Almonty is unlikely to need a ⁠floor price any time soon, given the explosive price rally since ⁠China started tightening the export screws. Rather, it's manufacturers who now need some price protection and it's clear the market is evolving in novel ways to accommodate them.

(The opinions expressed here are those of Andy Home, a columnist for Reuters.) Enjoying this column? Check out Reuters Open Interest (ROI), your essential new source for global financial commentary. Follow ROI on LinkedIn, and X.

And listen ‌to the Morning Bid daily podcast ‌on Apple, Spotify, or the Reuters app. Subscribe to hear Reuters journalists discuss the biggest news in markets and finance seven days ​a week. (Writing by Andy Home; Editing by Marguerita Choy)