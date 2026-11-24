​Iraq's prime minister has ​ordered the federal oil ministry ‌to manage ​oilfields in areas under Kurdish security control, the state news agency said on ‌Tuesday, potentially deepening tensions between Baghdad and the semi-autonomous Kurdistan region.

Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi's order covers ministry fields in Diyala, Kirkuk, Salahuddin and Nineveh ‌provinces and follows an oil smuggling investigation at the North ‌Oil Company. He also ordered the border crossings authority to take over all crossings in the Kurdistan region and directed the Kurdistan Regional Government to approve ⁠exports of ​crude oil ⁠and petroleum products only through the federal oil ministry.

A dispute over Kurdish authorities ⁠selling oil without Baghdad's approval halted pipeline shipments to Turkey for more than ​two years before the sides agreed in September 2025 ⁠to restart them. Zaidi, meanwhile, removed the head of the border crossings authority and suspended ⁠North ​Oil Company's director general and his deputies pending further investigation, the agency said.

In a separate case, Iraqi officials accused ⁠Kataib Hezbollah, an armed group backed by Iran, of running an oil smuggling ⁠network ⁠in its stronghold of Jurf al-Sakhar, south of Baghdad. The group denied the accusation.