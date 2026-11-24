Telehealth company Hims & Hers said on Tuesday it has begun offering testosterone treatments in the United Kingdom in a further expansion of its international business.

Treatment options include enclomiphene, an unlicensed pill that stimulates ‌natural testosterone production, and Testogel, a testosterone gel sold by Besins Healthcare that is applied to the skin. Hims, whose growth has skyrocketed with sales of GLP-1 weight-loss medicines, already offers the treatments in the United States, in addition to injectable testosterone. It also sells diagnostic tests and other hormone treatments.

Enclomiphene is not approved ‌for general commercial sale in the UK, Europe or the US. Hims did not immediately respond to a query about how it will ‌negotiate offering a drug not approved for general use. In small clinical trials, enclomiphene achieved testosterone levels comparable to transdermal gels without causing the decrease in sperm production seen with traditional testosterone replacement therapies. But it did not show clear beneficial effects on symptoms, which can include low sex drive, fatigue, low energy, weight gain and brain fog.

Dr. Kultar Garcha, chief medical officer ⁠for ​Hims' UK and EMEA business, said the ⁠company's offerings could improve access to earlier intervention and preventive care, noting that approaches to diagnosing and treating low testosterone vary across UK providers, creating an opportunity for more standardized telehealth care. "Guidelines ⁠and recommendations are there, but we need to move away from the framing of 'I need to wait for somebody to be sick before I really take action'," ​said Garcha. "We're being forward-thinking and proactive."

Garcha said he expects both existing and new customers to use the treatments, as the company looks to ⁠broaden its offering and treat a wider range of patient conditions. Testosterone therapies are now the second-fastest-growing business for Hims in the US, the company said.

Health experts have expressed concerns about unnecessary testosterone ⁠treatment, ​including risks such as infertility, testicular shrinkage, blood clots, and cardiovascular complications. Garcha said patient eligibility would be based on symptoms, testosterone levels, including whether hormone levels had declined over time, and frequent reassessments.

Treatment plans for individual patients may also include vitamin supplements and the erectile dysfunction drug tadalafil, the generic ⁠of Eli Lilly's Cialis, Hims said. International business has helped boost subscriptions and increase monthly revenue per subscriber by 30% from a year earlier, but ⁠has weighed on gross profit margins.

Hims ⁠in 2025 bought Zava, a London-based company that prescribes and delivers weight-loss drugs in the UK, Germany, France and Ireland. Hims has said it expects continued pressure on its profit margins, as the company invests in launching new ‌product lines. Hims said it ‌aims to reach $6.5 billion in revenue by 2030.