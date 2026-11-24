Norway and ​Ukraine will ​expand their cooperation on ‌a newly ​developed anti-drone air defence system, the Norwegian defence ministry ‌said in a statement on Tuesday. The air defence system, known as DESNA, is developed in cooperation between ‌Norway's Kongsberg and a Ukrainian partner, the ministry ‌said.

The system, which is already in use, consists of Ukrainian made air defence missiles and launch units ⁠that ​are linked ⁠to Kongsberg control systems donated by Norway, it added. The ⁠plan is now to expand the system's use ​to more parts of Ukraine, the ministry said ⁠without elaborating.

Russian forces have been subjecting Kyiv and ⁠other ​cities to virtually continuous air attacks since September. An attack on a central district of ⁠the capital on Monday injured five, while a strike ⁠on ⁠a town in the surrounding region killed 11 on Sunday.